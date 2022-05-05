NCT's Johnny Suh Reflects On First Met Gala Appearance; 'I Was Really Nervous Because...'

K-pop band NCT's Johnny Suh recently made heads turn with his scintillating appearance at the Met Gala 2022. As it was the singer's debut appearance at the event, he recently expressed his feelings about attending the event while revealing how nervous he was.

The 27-year-old singer will be the fifth male K-pop idol to attend the prestigious annual event after Rain, Psy, Siwon and Lay. The event will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

NCT's Johnny Suh reveals he was nervous while making his Met Gala debut

According to Teen Vogue, as Johnny Suh, one of the singers of the 23 member-South Korean boy band NCT, recently left the internet ablaze with his debut appearance at the Met Gala 2022 and opened up about his first-ever Met Gala experience. the K-pop star revealed his nerve-wracking experience and stated how nervous he was. Adding to it, he even revealed how he experienced so many new things at once amid so many people he never met before.

He said, "This was the first time that I was really nervous because I didn't know what was going to happen in there. I heard that my team couldn't come inside, so that got me really worried. And there were a lot of people I've never met before that I really have wanted to meet. It was just so many new things at once."

Moreover, he even expressed his delight at how everyone was quite nice to him and added how they even came up to talk to him. "There were a lot of people there to help me. I had wonderful people standing with me in line and everybody was really sweet. It wasn't really hard to have a conversation with anybody. We had Eva Chen with us, because Peter Do also dressed her and she was very sweet and kind and because of her — she knew everybody — people came up to talk, and I got to meet everybody (sic)," he added.

As Johnny Suh wore a three-piece satin black suit designed by Peter Do, he talked about their collaboration and revealed that their partnership was already in the works and they were just waiting for the right occasion. He explained, "I feel like, for a long time, our teams were trying to get us together, but we were looking for the right occasion and I guess the Met Gala was the soonest and the best place to showcase Peter Do and me."

While signing off, the NCT singer poured his heart out and stated how it was still unbelievable for him. "I never knew this would ever happen. And now that it did, it's still kind of unbelievable. I'm sure that I'll look back on this day like years from now and just still remember every single moment of it, " he concluded.

(Image: @johnnyjsuh/Instagram)