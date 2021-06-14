Ned Beatty No More; Netizens Mourn Demise Of THIS 'Superman' Actor

Veteran Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, 83, died on Sunday in his sleep. He was surrounded by family members at his home. Ned Beatty was well-known for his performances in movies like Network (1976), Superman (1978), and more. The reason behind his demise is said to be natural causes, with no other details are revealed yet. Ned Beatty fans took to their Twitter accounts to mourn his demise and offer their condolences to his family.

Netizens mourn Ned Beaty's death

Definitely one of the greatest actors all time. Always knocked it out of the park no matter what kind of role he played. One of the best character actors who always turned in a memorable performance #RIP #NedBeatty pic.twitter.com/Bcnx2zvBTW — Anders Holmes (@fabricius91) June 13, 2021

RIP Ned Beatty. Such a great, genial actor with some truly legendary credits. His speech as Arthur Jensen in Network is one for the ages #NedBeatty https://t.co/IsB595GCyt — Dominic J Brown 🔰🇾🇪 (@DomJBrown) June 14, 2021

RIP #NedBeatty who has sadly died aged 83. A truly gifted, multiple award-nominated and award-winning actor transcending many genres over many decades. His roles were diverse, but his turns in ‘Superman’, ‘Deliverance’ and ‘Toy Story 3’ will be some of his most treasured work. 🌷 pic.twitter.com/FYNuKBa2S9 — Chris (@GelNerd) June 13, 2021

Very sad to hear about the death of #NedBeatty who I remember most fondly from the Superman films and one of the all time truly great Scottish movies #RestlessNatives. That such a huge star of the time came here to do a feature film with us always impressed me. #RIPNedBeatty 🙌🎬 pic.twitter.com/znmFP1SqzJ — Film Pro Productivity Podcast (@FilmProProdPod) June 14, 2021

RIP Ned Beatty. There was never a dull moment with him on camera. Funny, talented, versatile. And it saddens me to know the entire main cast of Silver Streak is no longer with us. Being born in 1976, it makes me feel that much older.#NedBeatty pic.twitter.com/69k7MHrKP1 — Michael Chrush (@ClassicCinemaMC) June 13, 2021

RIP #NedBeatty. A great actor who left a diverse and impressive legacy of work. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) June 14, 2021

The primal forces of nature have come for Ned Beatty. The epitome of a great character actor. Godspeed. #NedBeatty pic.twitter.com/JEZ1vOYjQ3 — Brian Drew (@bdrew73) June 14, 2021

Hero, villain, side kick....

One of the best character actors, ever!

Rest well #NedBeatty . Thank you for all the stories.

Otis : Right away, Mr. Looo-thor! pic.twitter.com/Fhz1RmcLif — HonkyTonk Buffalo (@HonkyTonkBufalo) June 13, 2021

RIP, Ned Beatty, a character actor who was great in every role, even the ones in bad movies. A terrific talent. #NedBeatty pic.twitter.com/WIwweFHNOg — John Roche (@johnrochewrite) June 13, 2021

Ned Beatty appeared in more than 160 films and was nominated for an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards, and more. He earned praises for his performances in projects like Friendly Fire, Hear My Song, Deliverance, All the President's Men, Silver Streak, Last Train Home, Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Fourth Protocol, Repossessed, Rudy, The Affair, Life, Where the Red Fern Grows, Homicide: Life on the Street, Shooter, Charlie Wilson's War, and others. Beatty had also voiced for Lotso in Toy Story 3 and Tortoise John in Rango. He was last seen on the big screen in 2013 released Baggage Claim.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN

