Ned Beatty No More; Netizens Mourn Demise Of THIS 'Superman' Actor

Ned Beatty, who is known for his appearances in 'Network' and 'Superman', has died at the age of 83 and netizens are mourning his demise.

Ned Beatty

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN


Veteran Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, 83, died on Sunday in his sleep. He was surrounded by family members at his home. Ned Beatty was well-known for his performances in movies like Network (1976), Superman (1978), and more. The reason behind his demise is said to be natural causes, with no other details are revealed yet. Ned Beatty fans took to their Twitter accounts to mourn his demise and offer their condolences to his family. 

 

Netizens mourn Ned Beaty's death

 

Ned Beatty appeared in more than 160 films and was nominated for an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards, and more. He earned praises for his performances in projects like Friendly Fire, Hear My Song, Deliverance, All the President's Men, Silver Streak, Last Train Home, Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Fourth Protocol, Repossessed, Rudy, The Affair, Life, Where the Red Fern Grows, Homicide: Life on the StreetShooter, Charlie Wilson's War, and others. Beatty had also voiced for Lotso in Toy Story 3 and Tortoise John in Rango. He was last seen on the big screen in 2013 released Baggage Claim.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN

 

