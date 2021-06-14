Ned Beatty Of 'Deliverance' And 'Superman' Passes Away At The Age Of 83

The Academy Award-winning actor, Ned Beatty, breathed his last at the age of 83. Known for his roles in films like Superman (1978) and its sequels, Charlie Wilson's War, Network, and Toy Story 3, Ned Beatty died of natural causes on June 13 at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones, said Beatty’s manager, Deborah Miller.

Actor Ned Beatty dead

As first reported by Brendon Geoffrion of TMZ, the Network actor passed away on June 13 at around 7:30 am. The reports also say that his death was not related to COVID-19 issues. The actor passed away in his sleep, while his family was with him.

A family member tells me ... Ned passed away in his sleep Sunday while surrounded by his family. No other details surrounding the exact circumstances of his death were available -- however, I'm told his passing is NOT COVID-related. — Brendon Geoffrion (@tv_brendon) June 13, 2021

Ned Beatty had made his acting debut in Hollywood in 1972, with the John Boorman film, Deliverance, in which he played the role of Bobby Trippe. In the 1976 film, Network, Ned Beatty had played the role of Arthur Jensen, for which he got nominated for the Best Supporting Actor at the 49th Academy Awards. He had also starred in the political biographical film, All The President’s Men, in the same year. Both, Network and All The President’s Men had received multiple Academy Awards.

Besides the Oscars, Ned Beatty had also received a Golden Globe nomination for the Best Supporting Actor, for his role in the 1991 comedy film, Hear My Song. Ned Beatty had also been a prominent personality in the television industry. His role in the television movie Friendly Fire (1979) had earned him an Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special. His performance in the television movie Last Train Home (1989), also earned him an Emmy nomination, this time, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special.

Ned Beatty's latest works include his voice role as the antagonist Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear in Toy Story 3, which earned him a lot of acclaims. After Toy Story 3, he had also played a voice role in the animated film Rango. In 2013, he starred in two films, The Big Ask and Baggage Claim, the latter being the last film of his career. His last role in a TV show was also in 2013 when he starred in an episode of the show Go On.

Image: AP News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.