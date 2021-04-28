Negative Review From 1941 Drops Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating Of 'Citizen Kane'

One negative review from 80 years ago has managed to destroy the perfect score of 100% for Citizen Kane's Rotten Tomatoes rating. On May 7, 1941, Chicago Tribune posted the only existing negative review of the movie starring Orson Welles which resurfaced in 2021 and was added to the Rotten Tomatoes website. The review was published by the Chicago-based newspaper company only a few days after the movie's release.

The headline read, "Citizen Kane Fails to Impress Critic as Greatest Ever Filmed" which was written under the pseudonym Mae Tinee, as reported by the IndieWire. The reviewer criticised the movie saying, "the film's noir-inspired visuals and use of shadows gives one the creeps". They found it interesting, different and even "bizarre enough to become a museum piece" but claimed that the "sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value".

The 116th review on Citizen Kane's Rotten Tomatoes rating was added to the website in line with the launch of Rotten Tomatoes Archives, a new section dedicated to editorial content pieces related to historical and classic films. Other films including A Night at the Opera, Victim, Double Indemnity, Home of the Brave, The Dirty Dozen, Mdchen in Uniform, and Gilda were also affected by the new Rotten Tomatoes' initiative.

The plot of Citizen Kane

Orson Welles' masterpiece Citizen Kane follows the exciting and adventurous life of Charles Foster Kane, a millionaire. When Kane passes away muttering "Rosebud" as his final word with a snowglobe in his hand, reporter Jerry Thompson is responsible for the task of understanding the meaning of the simple word. He travels and interviews many of Kane's friends, associates, colleagues and lovers to complete his tedious task. As the reporter quits at the end of the movie, it is revealed that "Rosebud" is the name of the sledge which Kane would play with as a young child.

Citizen Kane's making was used as the base for David Fincher's Oscar-winning movie Mank. The movie received eight nominations and won two awards at the Oscars 2021. Mank received awards for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

(With inputs from PTI)