On Neha Dhupia's Birthday, Check How Well You Know The 'Garam Masala' Actor With This Quiz

Actor Neha Dhupia started her career as a model and then went on to opt for acting. The actor has predominantly featured in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam and Japanese films. She has won the Femina Miss India Pageant in 2002. Neha Dhupia was amongst the 10 top contestants in Miss Universe pageant in the same year. She made her acting debut with a play titled Graffiti. She then went to feature in a music video. Neha Dhupia made her television debut with the show Rajdhani. In 2003, Qayamat: City Under Threat marked the Bollywood debut of the actor.

The actor gained major recognition with movies like Julie, Heyy Babyy, Shootout at Lokhandwala among others. Dhupia appeared in supporting roles in multiple films including Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local and Singh Is Kinng. In 2016, Dhupia conceptualised and kickstarted a Bollywood podcast called #NoFilterNeha in which she interviews Bollywood celebrities. Currently, the actor is featured as a gang leader in the reality show Roadies Revolution. Neha Dhupia is celebrating her birthday today, August 27. On the occasion of Neha Dhupia's birthday, here is a quiz based on her journey till now.

Neha Dhupia's birthday quiz

1. Which beauty pageant was won by Neha Dhupia?

Miss World 2002

Miss India 2001

Femina Miss India 2002

Femina Miss World 2001

2. Which among these marks the Bollywood debut of Neha Dhupia?

Villain

Qayamat: City Under Threat

Julie

Siskiyaan

3. Which movie featured Neha Dhupia alongside Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh?

Chup Chup Ke

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Ek Chali ki last local

Kya Kool Hai Hum

4. Which movie featured Neha Dhupia alongside John Abraham?

Singh Is Kinng

Heyy Babyy

Delhi Heights

Garam Masala

5. Which Neha Dhupia movie is based on a real-life incident?

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Garam Masala

Hey Babyy

Qarib Qarib Single

6. Which Neha Dhupia movie featured Vidya Balan?

Devi

Hindi Medium

Tumhari Sulu

Rush

7. Which among these is not a movie featuring Akshay Kumar and Neha Dhupia?

Heyy Babyy

Action Replayy

Phas Gaya Re Obama

De Dana Dan

8. Which talk show is hosted by Neha Dhupia?

Koffee with Karan

Comedy Nights with Kapil

BFFS with Vogue

What Women Want

9. Which Indipop band featured Neha Dhupia in their music video?

The Local train

Euphoria

Indian Ocean

Agnee

10. Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in which year?

2017

2018

2016

2015

Neha Dhupia's birthday quiz - answers

Femina Miss India 2002

Qayamat: City Under Threat

Kya Kool Hai Hum

Garam Masala

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Tumhari Sulu

Phas Gaya Re Obama

BFFS with Vogue

Euphoria

2018

