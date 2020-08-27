On Neha Dhupia's Birthday, Check How Well You Know The 'Garam Masala' Actor With This Quiz

Actor Neha Dhupia started her career as a model and then went on to opt for acting. The actor has predominantly featured in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam and Japanese films. She has won the Femina Miss India Pageant in 2002. Neha Dhupia was amongst the 10 top contestants in Miss Universe pageant in the same year. She made her acting debut with a play titled Graffiti. She then went to feature in a music video. Neha Dhupia made her television debut with the show Rajdhani. In 2003, Qayamat: City Under Threat marked the Bollywood debut of the actor.
The actor gained major recognition with movies like Julie, Heyy Babyy, Shootout at Lokhandwala among others. Dhupia appeared in supporting roles in multiple films including Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local and Singh Is Kinng. In 2016, Dhupia conceptualised and kickstarted a Bollywood podcast called #NoFilterNeha in which she interviews Bollywood celebrities. Currently, the actor is featured as a gang leader in the reality show Roadies Revolution. Neha Dhupia is celebrating her birthday today, August 27. On the occasion of Neha Dhupia's birthday, here is a quiz based on her journey till now.
