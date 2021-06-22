Neha Dhupia's Fresh WFH Look Gets A Thumbs Up From Saba Pataudi; Calls Her 'stunning'

Actor Neha Dhupia, like most of the country, has been working from home for some time now. Owing to the pandemic induced lockdown from time to time, the actor’s work and shoot schedule seem to have been in a ruckus. However, Neha recently took to social media to post some fresh-looking pictures of her proving that she stays in style even while working from home. Her WFH look was given a thumbs up by Saba Pataudi.

Neha Dhupia’s fresh look for work from home

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of her work from home style. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing an orange shirt with a white pattern along with a solid orange skirt. The actor in her short hair looked fresh as ever in the costume. The Action Replayy actor’s post also revealed that the photos were captured by photographer, Ikshit Patel.

Sharing the pictures on her social media, the actor wrote, “🍊… all dressed up and #workingfromhome in @madebycuin @jimmychoo styled by @gumanistylists.” The actor’s fans rushed to the comments section to shower love for Neha Dhupia's photos. While a few expressed their love for her by dropping heart emojis, some others penned their emotions under the post. However, the comment which gained the most attention was from Saba Pataudi. Praising the actor for her look, Saba wrote, “Stunning as Always ❤️ 🥰 Mahshallah,” in the comments.

Neha Dhupia’s work front

Neha Dhupia, who was last seen in Lust Stories released in 2018, is currently working on A Thursday. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film also features Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni, in major roles. The film is slated to release this year. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the upcoming film, Sanak, alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Rukmini Maitra.

IMAGE: NEHA DHUPIA'S INSTAGRAM

