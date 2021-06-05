Neil Gaiman's 'Sandma': Here's Everything We Know About The Drama Television Series

Neil Gaiman's Sandman was announced in summer 2020 by Netflix, however, the streaming platform is yet to confirm the release date. Based on Neil Gaiman's 1989–1996 DC Comic, The Sandman, the television drama series is developed by Allan Heinberg for the streaming service Netflix. Ahead of Neil Gaiman's Sandman release, let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming drama series.

Sandman casting has been more exciting than the actual series announcement. Actor Tom Sturridge will feature as Dream: The King of Dreams and the ruler of the Dreaming, also known as Morpheus; Gwendoline Christie will be seen as Lucifer:

The Ruler of Hell; Vivienne Acheampong will play Lucienne: The Librarian of the Dreaming; Boyd Holbrook stars as The Corinthian: A nightmare who escaped the Dreaming; Kirby Howell-Baptiste will be featured as Death.

Sandman casting stars Donna Preston as Despair and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. Fans will see Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian and Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess. Joely Richardson will be featured as Ethel Cripps and David Thewlis as John Dee. Neil Gaiman's Sandman cast also includes Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Niamh Walsh as Young Ethel Cripps, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain and Asim Chaudhry as Abel.

As mentioned in Bustle, Netflix’s vice president of Originals, Channing Dungey, said in a statement that Netflix is thrilled to stream the Sandman comics series. He said that from its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, the OTT platform is excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.

In a statement, obtained by Variety, author and executive producer Neil Gaiman said that for the last 33 years, the 'Sandman' characters have breathed and walked around and talked in his head. He further stated that he is unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of his head and into reality. He also shared that he can't wait until the people out there get to see what the team has been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh. He also added that the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.

