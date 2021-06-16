Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates His Birthday With His "two Favourite Gifts"; View Pic

Neil Patrick Harris took to Instagram in order to share pictures from his at-home birthday celebrations. Through the picture, the How I Met Your Mother alumnus can be seen communicating that the prolific actor considers his children as his "two greatest gifts", He coupled the same with the hashtags #grateful and #48, indicating that he is all of 48 years old now. The post can be found below.

Neil Patrick Harris' birthday post ft. his two kids:

A little about David Butka and Neil Patrick Harris' kids:

Back in 2014, Oprah Winfrey brought up the topic of the paternity of David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris’ kids during a conversation with the latter. During the same, he explained that both he and David wanted to be biological fathers. Their doctor, as per his admissions, fertilized two eggs, one with David’s sperm and the other with Neil’s, and implanted them both into their surrogate. Both eggs successfully implanted, and due to the same, one of the twins is biologically Neil's and the other is David’s. The twins were born to the couple sometime during the year 2010. Neil Patrick Harris age at the time was all of 27 years old. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka tied the knot four years later.

As far as Neil Patrick Harris' professional commitments are concerned, the actor was last seen in Netflix's version of "A Series Of Unfortunate Events". Other details regarding his future endeavours, such as Matrix 4 and the Nicolas Cage-starrer "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent", amongst others, are currently under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A peek into Neil Patrick Harris's Instagram:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.