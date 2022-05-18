Neil Patrick Harris Issues Apology For 'regrettable' Joke On Late Singer Amy Winehouse

In recent days, as the picture of late singer Amy Winehouse resurfaced on the internet in which actor Neil Patrick Harris took a dig at her, the actor issued a serious apology for the same. He spoke to Entertainment Weekly soon after the picture resurfaced online and issued an apology for making a joke about the singer's corpse. He even mentioned how it was regrettable 11 years ago and remained regrettable now.

Neil Patrick Harris' apology for a joke on Amy Winehouse's corpse

Neil Patrick Harris recently apologised for making an insensitive joke about singer Amy Winehouse's corpse. It all began when he and his husband, David Burtka threw a Halloween party in 2011 and posted a picture of a terribly decorated platter while referring it to as Amy Winehouse's decaying corpse. The platter also depicted a small sign that described it as 'The Corpse of Amy Winehouse' along with a note that read, 'Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.'

In his apology, he reflected on the picture resurfacing from their Halloween themed party that he and his husband hosted 11 years ago. Adding to it, he issued an apology by stating how the joke was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable till now. while feeling sorry for any hurt the image caused.

The statement read, "A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

More about Amy Winehouse

The singer was found dead in her apartment in Camden, North London, on the afternoon of Saturday 23 July 2011 with a laptop on her bed and empty bottles of alcohol on the floor. as per multiple investigations conducted thereafter, it was stated that she died of alcohol poisoning.

