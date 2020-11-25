Neil Patrick Harris Joins Nicholas Cage In “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent"

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris has agreed to join the cast of the Nicolas Cage-starrer currently-in-production venture, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. The upcoming espionage thriller/comedy will see Neil Patrick Harris as Cage’s On-Screen talent agent. The feature presentation will also star The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. Supporting characters include Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan and Lily Sheen.

About the Movie

In “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”, Nicolas Cage will be seen playing himself. Cage will be seen playing a fictionalised version of himself, except the on-screen Cage will be someone who is creatively unfulfilled and is facing a financial crisis. The financial turmoil would lead him to accept a $1 million cheque from a devoted fan (played by Pedro Pascal) just so that Cage attends the latter’s birthday party. The party in question goes awry and gives the on-screen Cage a case to solve. Now, Nicolas Cage must attempt to save the day by channelizing his most eminent characters to date. The characters played by Tiffany Haddish will be seen forcing Cage to go after a criminal organization after the events of the party. Neil Patrick Harris will be seen playing the fictionalized Cage’s talent manager.

The film is said to be Cage’s Magnum Opus. Judging by what the film sounds like, it seems like the film itself is trying to pay respects to a considerable amount of Nicolas Cage movie and characters. A month ago, Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal were photographed filming a car chase sequence in Croatia. The image that can be seen below shows Nicolas Cage with a rugged look having a conversation with Pascal’s character in a convertible.

Here is an image of the same from a little over a month ago:

Nicholas Cage and Pedro Pascal in #Dubrovnik car chase scene as filming of The Unbearable Weight of a Massive Talent continueshttps://t.co/20XiPzUxQj pic.twitter.com/1SIupf0ugT — The Dubrovnik Times (@DubrovnikTimes) October 14, 2020

As far as other bodies of work are concerned, Nicolas Cage was last seen in 2019’s Color Out Of Space and was heard as Spider Noir in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Neil Patrick Harris was last seen in Netflix’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events and will be next seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4.

