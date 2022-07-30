Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Unique Job He Had On Uncoupled Set; 'Choosing Explicit Pics..'

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris recently garnered attention with his recently released American romantic comedy television series Uncoupled that premiered on Netflix on July 29, 2022. As the fans are enjoying the show on the OTT platform, the actor opened up about an interesting job he had on the set.

According to Page Six, Neil Patrick Harris talked about a scene from his TV show Uncoupled in which his character was seen setting up a dating profile for himself while his friend suggested adding an explicit picture. Stating about the same, he revealed how he was made in charge of selecting the critical genital picture. "Not only did I get approval, but I was also asked to choose said d---, which is harder than you think, no pun intended," he revealed. Stating further, he mentioned how one of the options included a flaccid latex phallus that was left in his dressing room and added how he managed to find the right mix. He further said,

"It was not okay because I'm more proud of Michael's member than something that is mass-produced, that you can purchase online. We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their dongs in locker rooms. And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery. I think we found the right mix. I'm proud of what I'm packing downstairs."

The premise of the series centres around Micheal, played by the How I Met Your Mother actor, whose husband of 17 years leaves him abruptly. The series follows his journey of releasing and discovering himself after losing his husband and living as a single gay man in his 40s in New York City. The series is backed under the banners of Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Jax Media with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns as executive producers.

