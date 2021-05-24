Neil Patrick Harris Reviews 'A Quiet Place Part II' As He Watches The Movie With Daughter

A Quiet Place Part II has recently been released in theatres at several places around the world. Written and directed by John Krasinski, it stars his wife Emily Blunt in the lead role with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they reprise their characters from the first movie. The sequel is getting rave reviews from the viewers and Neil Patrick Harris has joined the list.

Neil Patrick Harris reviews A Quiet Place Part II

Neil Patrick took to his Twitter handle, where he has more than 25 million followers, to share his A Quiet Place Part II review. He called the film "AWESOME!" a popular catchphrase of his How I Met Your Mother character, Barney Stinson. The actor stated that the sequel is a "perfect companion" to the cinematic experience of the original movie. He mentioned that they screened the film with his daughter, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, who is just 10 years old. Neil asserted that she stopped sleeping after watching A Quiet Place Part II, but "absolutely" loved it. He thanked writer and director John Krasinski for the thrilling experience.

A Quiet Place 2 is AWESOME! A perfect companion to the cinematic radness of the blockbuster first film. We screened it with Harper, who’s ten, and while she’s stopped sleeping, she absolutely loved it! Thanks @johnkrasinski et al, for putting the thrill in thriller. #AQuietPlace — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) May 21, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II cast includes Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond). The movie was initially set to premiere on March 18, 2020, but was postponed to September 4, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was delayed again to April 23, 2021, and then to September 17, 2021. The makers then decided to move it earlier to May 28, 2021. The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ after 45 days of its theatrical release. It has been receiving positive reviews.

I was blown away by #AQuietPlace2



Somehow it’s even better than #AQuietPlace



When I am scared, I giggle. And oh boy was I awkwardly laughing a lot.



Cillian Murphy is a perfect addition to this powerhouse cast.



My first movie in theaters in over a year & it was worth the wait. — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) May 18, 2021

Just watched #AQuietPlace2 again in a big comfy Dolby Cinema w/ incredible sound & loved it just as much as I did the first time. Brilliant tension, great world expansion. Feels very Spielbergian at times. Millicent Simmonds is the film’s rockstar, but the whole cast is great pic.twitter.com/dZdnTfepKf — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 17, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II does what any great sequel should do, it builds upon ideas from the first. Millicent Simmonds owns this movie & delivers her best performance yet. Cillian Murphy is great. Fantastic opening & end. A must-see movie theater experience. #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/r8DcqIRAXa — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 18, 2021

#AQuietPlace2 is worth the wait. This was one of the last screenings I saw before lockdown and it deserves to be seen on the big screen with an audience. Be prepared to jump out of your skin. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are brilliant. — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 17, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II story follows the Abbott family as they step outside their home, into the unknown territories. They continue their fight for survival against the killing creatures. However, as they are forced to go down the new path, the family realizes that the creatures are the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

