Neil Patrick Harris Reviews 'A Quiet Place Part II' As He Watches The Movie With Daughter

A Quiet Place Part II review has been shared by 'How I Met Your Mother' star Neil Patrick Harris, who watched ti with his daughter. Check it out.

A Quiet Place Part II review

A Quiet Place Part II has recently been released in theatres at several places around the world. Written and directed by John Krasinski, it stars his wife Emily Blunt in the lead role with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they reprise their characters from the first movie. The sequel is getting rave reviews from the viewers and Neil Patrick Harris has joined the list. 

Neil Patrick Harris reviews A Quiet Place Part II

Neil Patrick took to his Twitter handle, where he has more than 25 million followers, to share his A Quiet Place Part II review. He called the film "AWESOME!" a popular catchphrase of his How I Met Your Mother character, Barney Stinson. The actor stated that the sequel is a "perfect companion" to the cinematic experience of the original movie. He mentioned that they screened the film with his daughter, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, who is just 10 years old. Neil asserted that she stopped sleeping after watching A Quiet Place Part II, but "absolutely" loved it. He thanked writer and director John Krasinski for the thrilling experience. 

A Quiet Place Part II cast includes Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond). The movie was initially set to premiere on March 18, 2020, but was postponed to September 4, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was delayed again to April 23, 2021, and then to September 17, 2021. The makers then decided to move it earlier to May 28, 2021. The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ after 45 days of its theatrical release. It has been receiving positive reviews. 

A Quiet Place Part II story follows the Abbott family as they step outside their home, into the unknown territories. They continue their fight for survival against the killing creatures. However, as they are forced to go down the new path, the family realizes that the creatures are the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. 

