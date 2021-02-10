Nene Leakes took to her Twitter handle on February 9, and stated that all the news that has been going around about the management team is not true. Multiple outlets reported that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star had been dropped by her management team and Leakes tweeted in order to deny these reports. Read along to know more about the controversy and take a look at Nene’s tweets.

Nene Leakes denies reports of being dropped by her management team

For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement i have...My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 9, 2021

Nene Leakes took to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday and mentioned how she has been receiving multiple messages in order to give a statement on whether she has been dropped by her team or not and cleared that she is still with them. Nene wrote, “For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement I have...My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time”.

All of this follows after several outlets reported earlier this week that Nene Leakes had been dropped by her management team. This includes Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment and her representatives at ICM Partners. Reports also stated the actor has left her lawyer, Darrell Miller as well as her public relations firm, Jonesworks PR.

Prior to this, Nene had shared a series of tweets which had some eye-opening claims. She took direct aims at Grossman and Miller and mentioned that they can’t get away with turning their backs on a teammate. She has mentioned major allegations including devaluation, retaliation, suppression, abuse behind the scenes among others.

Sorry abt my typos! I don’t tweet abt the show, i do not watch the show, i don’t talk abt the show & i don’t talk abt the girls. My concern is the treatment & abuse behind the scenes that you DO NOT see. Please don’t make fun of that. It’s real, painful & it’s happening — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 8, 2021

She wrote in her first tweet, “Sorry abt my typos! I don’t tweet abt the show, I do not watch the show, I don’t talk abt the show & I don’t talk abt the girls. My concern is the treatment & abuse behind the scenes that you DO NOT see. Please don’t make fun of that. It’s real, painful & it’s happening”. Then in a second tweet, she urged the makers to fix their dirty work. Nene wrote, “I have numerous emails, text messages, RHOA group text, voice recording that go back yearsssss. I never got rid of anything! Fix your dirty work. Being a racist is so yesterday”.

I have numerous emails, text messages, RHOA group text, voice recording that go back yearsssss. I never got rid of anything! Fix your dirty work. Being a racist is so yesterday — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 8, 2021

