Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company; To Bring Stories In 'Creative New Ways'

In one of the biggest deals for the streamer to date, Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, which brings some of the masterpieces by the beloved children's author including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, Fantastic Mr Fox and many more. The deal, which was announced on Wednesday, September 22, is speculated to be Netflix's biggest purchase to date. The streamer announced its collaboration with an aim to bring out the 'most loved stories' in 'creative new ways'.

Netflix's earlier deal with the family firm which owns the British author's copyright gave the streamer animated rights to 16 of Dahl’s classics. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2018 deal is believed to have been in nine figures, with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston working on the series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while Sony and Working Title have come together for Matilda the Musical's adaptation.

Netflix joins hands with Roald Dahl Story Company

The streaming giant released a small teaser video marking the acquisition, and wrote, "Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world's most-loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways. “We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things.”.

Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.



“We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things.” pic.twitter.com/NIiBeStJm2 — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Company, Luke Kelly, in a joint statement, stated their vision of creating a 'unique universe across animated and live-action films'. They further mentioned the exciting opportunity to embark on multiple new chapters of the author's classics, 'delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come'. Dahl's books have been translated into 63 languages, selling more than 300 million copies worldwide, with each book getting sold in record 2.6 seconds.

The celebrated author passed away in 1990, at the age of 74, with his classics like Danny, the Champion of the World, The BFG, The Witches, James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr Fox, Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot, The BFG, Revolting Rhymes, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Witches among others being adapted by Hollywood.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @NETFLIX/ INSTAGRAM/ @ROALD.DAHL)