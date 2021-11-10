Netflix Announces Cast For Its Upcoming 'One Piece' Live-action Series

One Piece is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. One Piece is also one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. The live-action adaptation of the manga has been in the works since 2017 and Netflix has finally unveiled the cast of the series. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after accidentally eating a Devil Fruit. With his crew of pirates, named the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

The streaming giant Netflix announced the cast of the One Piece live-action series. In a video shared via the official Twiter handle, the new actors disclosed the roles they would be playing in the show. Iñaki Godoy will be playing the lead role of Monkey D Luffy, the actor, best known for his show Who Killed Sara?. While the Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter fame Mackenyu and Fear Street's Emily Rudd are joining as Roronoa Zoro and Nami respectively. Jacob Romero Gibson will play the role of Usopp, whereas Taz Skylar will star as Sanji.

Cast of One Piece live-action series announced

meet the Straw Hats in Netflix's live action ONE PIECE:



Iñaki Godoy is Luffy pic.twitter.com/TJj24AOTr7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Mackenyu is Zoro pic.twitter.com/g3BGmjNvz8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Emily Rudd is Nami pic.twitter.com/Jz33qbhemU — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Jacob Romero Gibson is Usopp pic.twitter.com/my1WozJK5B — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Taz Skylar is Sanji pic.twitter.com/u5HlUDAnNP — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

The Twitter handle of Netflix also shared a special message from the creator of One Piece Eiichiro Oda. Oda said, "We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live-action series adaptation of ONE PIECE! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know. We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates."

Oda also said that it will take some more time for the show to be completed, "It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future."

As of July 2021, One Piece had over 490 million copies in circulation in 58 countries and regions worldwide, making it the best-selling manga series in history, and the best-selling comic series printed in a book volume. It is also one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

Image: Instagram/@onepiece_staff