After The Gray Man's success on Netflix, the online streaming platform is cementing plans for it to become a major spy franchise. The action film is set to set to return with Ryan Gosling, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo helming the project. The Gray Man is based on the book series by Mark Greaney and starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others in leading roles.

The Gray Man sequel

The Gray Man sequel is set to star Ryan Gosling, who took on a pivotal role in the first part of the film as well. The film's co-writer Stephen McFeely will pen the script, while the Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will produce the sequel along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films. Apart from the sequel, the film will also get a spin-off, which is set to be written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, known for their work in Deadpool and Zombieland.

Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about The Gray Man sequel and mentioned that the audience's reaction to the recently- released first part of the film was 'nothing short of phenomenal'. They revealed that they always wanted the movie to be part of an 'expanded universe' and were 'thrilled' about Netflix's announcement about the upcoming sequel. They said-

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon."

Netflix also shared a first look at the upcoming project, which saw Ryan Gosling giving an intense look. The platform announced the sequel as they wrote, "Trying to stay cool like Sierra 6 but there's going to be a SEQUEL TO THE GRAY MAN AND WE CANNOT KEEP CALM". Several fans and followers took to the comments section and expressed how excited they were about the upcoming film.