Netflix Bags David Leitch's Actioner 'Fast And Loose' Starring Will Smith From STXFilms

American filmmaker David Leitch is set to helm another action flick titled Fast and Loose. The upcoming film stars Will Smith in the leading role. The movie made a major buzz on the internet with many streaming services vying for its rights from STX Entertainment. A front-runner in streamers, Netflix has finally acquired the worldwide rights to David Leitch's upcoming action venture.

Netflix acquires David Leitch's Fast and Loose

According to the reports from Deadline, numerous streaming services had their eyes set on the Fast and Loose. Netflix eventually won the bidding war and acquired worldwide rights to the film from STX Entertainment. The movie will be penned by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber. Smith, Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter are roped in to produce the movie.

The 52-year-old will be seen portraying the role of a man named John Riley who wakes one day in Tijuana with no memories. In an attempt to regain his memories, he recollects moments from his past and comes to the startling realization that he has been living two lives. As described by the official synopsis of the movie, Riley lived one life 'as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle' and another as ' undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever, and zero trappings of success'.

Will Smith's upcoming projects

The Hollywood actor is all booked with numerous projects lined up for the upcoming years. Recently, he took to his Instagram to release the trailer of his upcoming movie titled King Richard. Stating that working in the movie is one of his greatest honours as an actor, he continued, "So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!".

The actor will also star and host a comedy variety special which will stream on Netflix. Apart from his on-screen project, the senior actor is gearing up to release his first book, a memoir titled Will in October.

IMAGE- AP

