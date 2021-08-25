Netflix Drops Trailer For Melissa McCarthy's Next Film 'The Starling'; Watch

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Melissa McCarthy's next film which will release in theatres for a week before hitting the streaming giant. The upcoming Melissa McCarthy film is titled The Starling and is reportedly a comedy-drama. Here's everything you need to know about the project.

Melissa McCarthy's 'The Starling' trailer drop

The streaming platform has recently dropped the trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama The Starling which will feature Melissa McCarthy as a grieving woman. According to a report by Deadline, the film will see McCarthy reunite with director Ted Melfi and co-star Chris O’Dowd, whom she worked with on the 2014 movie St. Vincent. The Starling has been written by Matt Harris. The film will be released theatrically with a limited release on September 17 and will soon hit Netflix on September 24. Apart from McCarthy, the film also stars, Daveed Diggs, Timothy Olyphant, Laura Harrier, Loretta Devine, Skyler Gisondo, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn.

Acquired by Netflix in April, the upcoming film will also screen at the Toronto Film Festival. The official description for The Starling reads:

After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (the Starling) over the dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love.

Trailer of The Starling

The Starling's trailer opens with Melissa McCarthy's character, named Lilly, watching the fireworks with her husband Jack. The trailer clip shows the changes the couple's relationship faces after the two go through a tragedy. While Lilly deals with her grief by obsessing over a starling bird that has nested in her backyard, Jack heads out to a facility for treatment. McCarthy's character also turns to a psychologist-turned-veterinarian named Larry, who helps her deal with her pain. At one point during the trailer, McCarthy says,

"We’re gonna move on and move up. We’re gonna find an even better life than the one we had."

Melissa McCarthy, who is currently starring in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers along with Nicole Kidman among others, will next be seen in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, where she will play Ursula. The actress will also have a cameo in Marvel's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder where she will play 'Fake Hela.'

(IMAGE - AP)