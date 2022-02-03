Last Updated:

Netflix Gives Glimpse Of Original Films Of 2022 Including The Gray Man, The Mother & More

Netflix shared the first looks of the highly anticipated slate of original films from the streamer including The Gray Man, The Mother and Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming giant Netflix released a video unveiling the first looks of some of the most highly anticipated ventures of the year 2022. The slate included films like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan's hotly buzzed action film The Gray Man, which will also mark the debut of actor Dhanush in Hollywood, along with films like Jennifer Lopez's The Mother, Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 2 as well as Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out 2. Take a look here.

Netflix original movies 2022

Fans witnessed the first look at Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan's action film The Gray Man where the former is set to play the role of CIA’s most skilled mercenary while the latter plays a psychopathic former colleague. The brief clip was filled with action and intensity which was enough to create hype around the venture. Additionally, superstar Dhanush will be seen in the film as he had earlier shared a glimpse into his character via social media in December last year. 

Fans were also hyped to see Millie Bobby Brown in the shoes of the young detective, Enola Holmes for the upcoming sequel also starring Henry Cavill. As per Netflix, Enola Holmes 2 revolves around, ''A detective-for-hire, Enola takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself (Henry Cavill) — to unravel.''

Another exciting project shared in the video was Ryan Reynolds' highly anticipated The Adam's Project directed by Shawn Levy. Netflix shared a clip from the film with the caption, ''THE ADAM PROJECT directed by @ShawnLevyDirect stars @VancityReynolds as a time-travelling pilot that has to team up with his younger self and his late father (@MarkRuffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Also starring Jennifer Garner and @ZoeSaldana.''

Arguably, the most anticipated venture from Netflix, Knives Out 2 made a brief appearance in the sizzle reel as fans got a glimpse of Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc along with the cast, including actors Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr, as they board a boat. The video included glimpses of other films like Athena, Carter, Day Shift, The Mother, The Mothership, Spiderhead, Tall Girl 2, The Sea Beast, Falling for Christmas, Hustle and more. 

