Netflix Halts Will Smith's 'Fast And Loose' Project After Latter's Feud With Chris Rock

In a shocking turn of events at Oscars 2022, as Will Smith slapped the comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, Netflix recently announced a halt on Will Smith's upcoming movie, Fast and Loose on the platform.

Amidst the recent buzz created by Will Smith and Chirs Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards 2022, it was reported that the actor expressed his grief on hitting the comedian on stage and confessed that it was very impulsive. He even confessed that he didn't even consider the ramifications or how shocking he would look. Following Chris Rock's reaction to the same, the Men in Black actor resigned from The Academy.

Netflix halts the release of Will Smith's upcoming Fast and Loose

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was recently unveiled that Netflix has slowed down the development of Will Smith's upcoming action-thriller movie, Fast and Loose, after the actor's sensational altercation with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 2022. It was further revealed that in the week before the Academy awards ceremony, director David Leitch reportedly also pulled away from the project and was asked to move on to Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy. As reported by the outlet, Netflix had to halt the release of Will Smith's Fast and Loose as they searched for a new director for the film. the OTT platform is yet to confirm the film's release.

Will Smith's movies

Fast and Loose, written by Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber, is set to feature Will Smith in the lead. The movie will follow the story of a leader of a criminal organization who suffers memory loss and later gathers pieces of his life as he reunites with his team again. On the other hand, the actor is also set to feature in the upcoming American action thriller film, Emancipation which is expected to go on the floor this year.

Image: AP