Netflix Is Ready To Serve 'Red Notice' In The Latest Trailer; Watch

Online streaming giant, Netflix's upcoming film, Red Notice trailer has been unveiled on Thursday. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds and is penned and helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is much-hyped since Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock dropped an exclusive video clip at Netflix’s Tudum event that was held last month. He called it 'Netflix’s biggest movie ever' and 'absolutely massive' while creating hype.

Scroll down to watch Red Notice's new trailer.

Red Notice new trailer unveiled

On Thursday, Netflix launched the key art and Red Notice new trailer that shows Johnson and Reynolds getting smacked around. The video reveals several details that fans did not know earlier about the film's storyline. One of the scenes also shows Johnson running from the law as Gal Gadot's character was able to frame him as a thief as well. The forthcoming film is backed by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions; and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

About Red Notice

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company. The all-star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

In addition to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice also stars Chris Diamantopoulos as an unnamed villain and Ritu Arya in a supporting role. The Rock also serves as a producer for Red Notice alongside Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is the third collaboration between Johnson and Thurber following their action-comedy film, Central Intelligence, and an action-thriller film, Skyscraper.

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds