Netflix Logo's New 16-second Introductory Score Receives Thunderous Response From Fans

Recently, Siqi Chen, the CEO of Sandbox VR took to his Twitter handle to share the new Netflix introductory score, which is composed by German music composer, Hans Zimmer. With the tweet shared, Siqi Chen mentioned that Netflix’s iconic ‘ta-dum’ soundtrack is 'one of the all-time greats'. However, he also added that 'the score doesn't work the same in a theatre because it's only 3 seconds long'. To make the introductory score apt for a theatrical release in the future, Netflix commissioned Hans Zimmer to compose a 16-second-long score. Take a look at the recently-released Netflix’s score:

Hans Zimmer's score:

The Netflix "ta-dum" soundmark is one of the all time greats, but doesn't work as well in a theater because it's only 3 seconds long.



So Netflix commissioned Hans Zimmer to extend it for theaters and ... it's ... so ... good.pic.twitter.com/RGw26vCAGY — Siqi Chen (@blader) August 9, 2020

Fans react:

Sure. A "theater" is like a really big TV but "outside" in a "mall" (a building with a bunch of stores not owned by Amazon) and you would watch movies with "strangers" in the same room.



In the past if you did this and you didn't wear masks, you wouldn't even die. — Siqi Chen (@blader) August 10, 2020

netflix has a theme? I liked em better when they sent the dvds out by mail. MUCH more of a selection! — steven c shepard (@scshepard) August 10, 2020

I'm surprised the ta-dum wasn't in this version at all though ðŸ¤” — Luke Watts (@LukeWatts85) August 10, 2020

I don't understand? Why doesn't the original "work as well in a theater"? This just inflated the duration we don't get to see the movie yet, no? — SKy (@SKy_the_Thunder) August 10, 2020

shit, I’m excited for Netflix originals in theaters... nothing, I mean nothing beats a good movie soundtrack in IMAX — Adithya Balaji (@adithya_balaji) August 10, 2020

Netflix's anticipated projects:

Netflix is not producing one, but two upcoming rom-com with Reese Witherspoon under her Hello Sunshine label. As per a report published by Deadline, Reese's production company has teamed with Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan to produce Your Place Or Mine, which will be a romantic comedy. The makers of the film have roped in Aline Brosh McKenna, who is known for her work in The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, to fill in the director’s shoes.

Netflix has also acquired the rights for the bestselling novel, The Cactus, which will be fashioned as a second-star vehicle that Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will bankroll together. Meanwhile, in India, Netflix is all set to stream shows and movies like Class of '83, Torbaaz, Ludo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, Mismatched, among many others.

(Image credits: Hans Zimmer Instagram)

