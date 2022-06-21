Netflix Officially Addresses Fatal Accident That Claimed 2 'The Chosen One' Actors' Lives

Days after two actors from the Netflix series The Chosen One lost their lives in an automobile accident, the streamer giant issued a statement addressing the tragedy. As per AP, Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar (known professionally as Paco Mufote) died while six others were injured after their van flipped off the road on the Baja California Sur peninsula in a desert area.

The statement comes after writer Rick Zazueta accused Netflix, the producer and the director of the venture of poor working conditions on the sets of the American Jesus series adaptation. He also claimed that the team of the venture were complaining about logistical and transport issues.

Netflix addresses fatal accident

In a statement obtained by EW, a Netflix spokesperson extended condolences to the deceased actors' families. ''We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident,'' the statement read.

Writer Rick Zazueta took to his Facebook handle to share a lengthy post alleging that the team of The Chosen One was complaining about 'logistical and transportation issues' for quite some time. He wrote, ''The conditions of the van were completely unfit for the purpose of transporting people; worn out tires, noisy brakes, loose steering wheel, not all seat belts worked, easily identifiable signs of danger. But, the show must go on, and the actors get wrapped up in the artform and want to work, and don't get as many opportunities to work, so they take these gigs with big dreams of NETFLIX and the promise of a small paycheck,''

Production company Redrum also addressed the tragedy stating that they were 'shocked by the tragic accident'. Obtained by EW, the statement read, ''We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident."

The Chosen One follows the story of a young boy who learns that Jesus is going to return and he is destined to save humankind. It is still unclear how the tragedy will affect the production of the show.

Image: Instagram/@olympiaskandali