Netflix Partners With Howard Uni To Create $5.4MN Scholarships Honouring Chadwick Boseman

Tributes for Chadwick Boseman continued a year after the actor's death. One of those to honour the Black Panther star has been his alma mater, Howard University. The institute has taken significant decisions in honour of Boseman this year and the latest was awarding a scholarship in his name, in partnership with streaming platform Netflix.

Named as the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, the benefit is worth $5.4 million. The scholarship will entirely cover the four-year course university cost at the College of Fine Arts, named after Boseman last month. The late actor's widow Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman too has extended her backing to the initiative.

Scholarship at Howard University in honour of Chadwick Boseman

As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has funded the scholarship for the recipients this year. The award will come into effect this fall and will be given to one student of each class year this year. From next year, an incoming freshman will be awarded the scholarship.

There are 4 recipients of the awards this year are Deirdre Dunkin (dance), Shawn Smith (acting), Janee’ Ferguson (theatre arts administration) and Sarah Long (musical theatre).

Howard President Wayne AI Fredrick stated that the scholarship stood for Chadwick's 'love for Howard' and also his passion for storytelling and his keenness to support the next generations of Howard students. He called it an 'important gift' while extending his gratitude to Netflix and Simone Ledward-Boseman.

The scholarship will honour students who display qualities like a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy and passion, that signified the values of Chadwick Boseman.

Apart from naming the College of Fine Arts building, the institute is also set to roll out an entertainment masterclass, which was pitched by their beloved alumni.

Among the other honours for Boseman after his death included the Best Actor win the Golden Globes this year for the movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which had been released posthumously, and also being nominated for the Oscars in the Best Actor category this year.

Boseman passed away on August 28 last year after battling colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.