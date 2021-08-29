Netflix Picks Up 'Manifest', Justin Bieber Tops Spotify Charts | H'wood Recap For Aug 29

Netflix Picks Up 'Manifest' Final Super-sized Season After Getting Cancelled By NBC

The fans of the supernatural drama television series Manifest can rejoice as the series has been picked up by Netflix for a finale season 4. NBC earlier, after the Season 3 finale episode announced that they were not going to renew the series although the show ended on a cliffhanger. The show centres on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner Flight 828 who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years. Read More.

Cole Sprouse Posts Goofy Pictures Of Girlfriend Ari Fournier On Her 23rd Birthday

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram account to wish his girlfriend Ari Fournier a Happy Birthday. The actor posted a collection of ten pictures on the occasion of the model’s birthday. He posted a mixture of elegant and goofy pictures on the occasion of Fournier’s 23rd birthday. Read More.

Marvel Studios Seeking Latino Actor To Lead Untitled Halloween Special For Disney Plus

Marvel Studios has been looking for a Latino actor for a lead role in its upcoming untitled Halloween special for Disney Plus, news agency ANI quoted Variety as saying. The report suggests the Halloween special flick could be based on Werewolf by Night that would denote two separate characters in the Marvel comic book universe. The first being Jack Russell, who made his debut in the comic book titled Marvel Spotlight #2 in the month of February 1972. Read More.

Justin Bieber Creates Spotify Milestone; 83.3 Million Listened To 'Baby' Singer This Month

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber has set a number of milestones in recent times. After his return to the music business from a long break, the pop star broke many records and created several headlines. This month, he added to his accomplishments by attracting the highest number of listeners in the audio streaming app Spotify. Read More.

'Dune': 78th Venice International Film Festival Returns With Another Blockbuster Lineup

The Venice Film Festival is set to return on Wednesday, September 1, with the world premiere of films like Dune. Dune, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic is one of the films that are to be premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The film festival will include films from directors like Jane Campion, Ridley Scott, Pedro Almodovar, Paolo Sorrentino, Paul Schrader and Edgar Wright. Read More.

Picture Credits:NBCmanifest,Ari Fournier