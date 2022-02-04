Netflix Releases 1st Look Of 'Knives Out 2'; Daniel Craig To Reprise Benoit Blanc Role

Netflix released the first glimpse of the films that the platform will stream this year. The short video has the first look from the films like The Gray Man, The Adam Project, Slumberland and many more, but one that caught everybody's attention is Daniel Craig’s Knives Out 2! The first part of Knives Out garnered a huge success after which Netflix promised to also release its second and third parts.

Netflix took to its official Twitter handle and dropped a video with the caption, which read, "New year. New movies. 🍿 We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming to Netflix in 2022—and they didn't disappoint!" The trailer released by Netflix does not give a lot of description about the film and the fans will have to wait until the official trailer of Knives Out is released.

Fans express excitement after Netflix's recent announced

Fans are excited to know about the comeback of Knives Out and showered love for the same in the comments section. A fan wrote, "KNIVES OUT 2 WOOHOO", another one write, "KNIVES OUT 2". Netizens commented, "Knives out 2 my gosh I'm freaking out😮👏🔥🙌❤️", "This line up looks really cool!! I’m excited", "The school of good and evil n knives out 2!!!!", "You guys are gonna jump the shark w all these rate increases", "That was awesome! So much to look forward to. ❤️🔥", "CHRIS EVANS AND CHRIS HEMSWORTH!! 💙 THE GRAY MAN, ENOLA HOLMES 2, SPIDERHEAD, ADAM PROJECT, KNIVES OUT 2, AND SO MUCH MORE!!! CAN'T WAITTTTTT #NetflixMovies2022", and many even dropped hearts in the comments section.

About 'Knives Out 2'

Knives Out 2 will see Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, a master detective taking on a new murder case. An American mystery film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, has been produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman for T-Street Productions. The cast of the film includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke. Knives Out 2 will be set in the Mediterranean, with part of the production taking place outside of Greece and will be released nearby in Fall 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@cinemania.reviews.news)