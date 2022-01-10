Netflix Shares Glimpse Of Upcoming Kanye West Documentary Filmed Over 21 Years; Watch

Kanye West will soon be seen in a documentary about his life and career, and Netflix took to its social media accounts to give fans and followers a glimpse into the project based on the rapper. Helmed by Coodie and Chike, the documentary was filmed for over 20 years and will feature some never-seen-before glimpses of the star. The documentary will release in three separate parts and will be a trilogy about the rapper's rise to fame. The first part of the documentary will air on February 16, 2022.

Netflix shares glimpse into Kanye West documentary

The online streaming platform called it a 'three-week event' as they introduced the all-new glimpse of the upcoming documentary to fans. The trailer of the documentary titled jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, received heaps of love as fans awaited its release. As Netflix shared the trailer they wrote, "Step inside the journey of Kanye West, over twenty years in the making."

Watch trailer of Kanye West's 'jeen-Yuhs' here

Step inside the journey of Kanye West, over twenty years in the making.



jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — a once in a lifetime three-week global event — begins February 16 pic.twitter.com/3Ihp6mr7bs — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

According to a recent report by Rolling Stone, the documentary will first get a theatrical release on February 10 before it premieres online on Netflix. The documentary has been in the works for over 21 years and will capture moments from the star's life like never seen before. It will include his attempt to run for president in 2020 and will also feature the unfortunate death of his mother Donda West.

The rapper recently made headlines after Hollywood actor Julia Fox confirmed that the duo was in a relationship. According to reports by People magazine, the actor opened up about details about her romance with Kanye West. She also shared that the duo met in Miami on New Year's Eve and had an 'instant connection'. Recapping her romance with West she told the publication, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

(Image: Instagram/@kanyethegoatwest)