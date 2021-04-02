Netflix's Horror Film 'Things Heard & Seen' Trailer Features Amanda Seyfried, James Norton

Things Heard & Seen in an upcoming horror thriller film on Netflix. It shows a young woman discovering that both her husband and their new home harbor sinister secrets after they leave Manhattan for small-town life. Now, the first Things Heard & Seen trailer has been dropped by the makers.

Things Heard & Seen trailer out

Things Heard & Seen casts Academy-Award nominee Amanda Seyfried and James Norton in the lead roles as Catherine and George, wife and husband, respectively. The trailer starts with Catherine doing work in a church where George arrives and tells her that he has found a perfect home for them. After a farewell party with friends, they leave Manhattan and reach their new small-town house. Their love blooms in the place.

Then Catherine finds a book which has “Damned” written and gets shocked. She tries to learn about the area and older homes there. However, her husband George tells a man that his wife doesn’t know what happened in the town and she should not get knowledge of it. The husband and wife seem to develop bonds with other persons. The horror begins to take place in the house. The movie is set to release on Netflix on April 29, 2021. Check out the Things Heard & Seen trailer below.

Official Things Heard & Seen plot

Catherine Clare reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property—and in her marriage to George. READ | 'Stowaway' Trailer featuring Anna Kendrick & Toni Collette released by Netflix

Things Heard & Seen cast includes Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Jack Gore (The Kids Are Alright), and Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus). It is based on the acclaimed novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. The film is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor).

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube