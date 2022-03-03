Netflix's 'Lupin' Sets Robbed Of Rs 2.50 Crore A Day After Robbery On 'The Crown' Sets

Two robberies reported within a day of each other, and both incidents turned out to be sets of Netflix shows.

After a robbery was reported on the sets of the series The Crown, another Netflix series Lupin was targetted with a heist during the shoot of the show. Though the incidents took place within a day of each other, the locations were United Kingdom and Paris respectively.

Items worth $200,000 were stolen from the sets of The Crown on February 24. In the robbery that took placce the day after, equipment worth $333,000 was stolen.

The latest robbery, as per a report by Variety, was committed by a group of 20 people with covered faces who stormed onto the sets after throwing mortar fireworks. The shooting for the third part of the franchise was underway in the Nanterre region of Paris.

Netflix confirmed the news about the 'incident' and added that the cast and crew were safe, and that no one had sustained any injuries.

The authorities stated that the investigation was underway.

The crew has resumed the shooting of the project from February 28.

The Crown sets robbed

During the incident in Yorkshire on the sets of The Crown, the robbers had broken into three vehicles when a team was shooting.

As a report on Variety, 350 items had been stolen which included 12 sets of silver candelabra and 7 gold candelabra, a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock, some Russian religious icons, and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.

The South Yorkshire police had then issued a statement, ''Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.” The streamer had then stated that the shooting would continue has per schedule since there were able to source the replacements.

The Crown's set decorator Alison Harvey was also quoted as saying that the props did not have any resale value, but there were 'valuable pieces' for UK film industry.