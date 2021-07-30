Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' Starring Ana De Armas Delayed To 2022

Netflix's forthcoming project, Blonde, which will be a fictionalized telling of Marilyn Monroe's life has been scheduled for a 2022 release. This is unfortunate news for fans who have been awaiting the film's release for a very long time. Read on for more details about the project-

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic stalled again

According to a report by Variety, Netflix's Blonde will be directed by Andrew Dominik. The outlet also claims that the film was "one of the year's most anticipated films by industry insiders and consumers." Blonde is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

The film, which is now slated for a 2022 release, star actress Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Although reports state that the film will release next year, an official release date for the film has not been set. According to the same report, Blonde has been in the works since 2010 and has been delayed several times since.

According to a 2019 report by TheCollider, Ana De Armas replaced actors Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts who were once set to star in the project. In addition to the several delays, Theirry Fremaux, the director for the Cannes Film Festival in an interview with Deadline, also stated that he invited Netflix to screen the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic out-of-competition at this year's festival, but Netflix declined.

More about 'Blonde'

Ana De Armas, who is slated to play Monroe in the film, is a Cuban actress who has gradually garnered international recognition for her roles in films like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for the latter. According to ANI, director Andrew Dominik has stated in past interviews that the forthcoming film Blonde will have "very little dialogue in it," meaning De Armas and the rest of the cast's acting will have to do most of the job.

The Ana De Armas starter will also feature Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody as 'The Playwright' aka Arthur Miller who was also Monroe's ex-husband. Emmy nominee Julianne Nicholson will also star in the film as Gladys. Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale will appear as another one of Monroe's ex-husbands, the "ex-athlete" Joe DiMaggio.

Blonde is being produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey London, Brad Pitt and Scott Robertson.

