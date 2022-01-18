Netflix's Show 'Cooking With Paris' Will Not Be Renewed For Next Season; Here's Why

Paris Hilton is well-known for experimenting and trying out new things. In 2021, the American actor tried her hands-on cooking and appeared on the show, Cooking with Paris. Initially, there was a lot of buzz around the first season of the show but as the show progressed, it failed to impress the masses. And recently Netflix has decided not to renew the cooking reality series for a second season and so, Cooking with Paris will not make a comeback on Netflix.

What is the show Cooking With Paris all about?

The show Cooking With Paris follows the cooking journey of socialite Paris Hilton. According to the official logline of the show, it reads 'from the grocery store to the finished table spread as she attempted to learn her way around the kitchen '.The six-episode series premiered in August 2021. On the show, Paris Hilton is joined by several well-known celebrities or 'sous-chefs' like Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

The show was produced by Paris Hillary along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. It was produced under the banner of The Intellectual Property Corporation, which also produces Selena Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef for HBO Max.

Why did Netflix cancel season two of the show Cooking with Paris?

Cooking with Paris had a lot of potentials but it failed to attract the masses and had low viewership. The show was inspired by a 2020's viral video of Hilton making lasagna on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Cooking With Paris featured the former model and reality show star whipping up items like French toast covered in cornflakes with celebrity guests. Reportedly, the show will not make a comeback with another season as Netflix has decided not to renew the cooking reality show.

On the work front, Paris Hilton can currently be seen in Peacock's reality television series Paris in Love, a 13-part series that revolves around how she and Carter Reum plan their wedding. The series also stars her sister Nicky Hilton and mother Kathy Hilton. New episodes are released every Thursday, with the two-part finale scheduled to premiere on January 27.

