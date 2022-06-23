Netflix's 'The Chosen One' Accident Survivor On Fatal Crash: 'Can Be Mechanical Failure'

A few days after actors from the Netflix series The Chosen One lost their lives in an automobile accident, a survivor of the tragic crash opened up about the fatal crash. According to Variety, the survivor, actor Yeray Albelda stated that he does not blame the van driver or the production company for the accident.

Actor Yeray Albelda, one of the six survivors, spoke to Variety and said that it is normal that people are exhausted in many productions. He further explained that he had been told that a mechanical failure may have caused the issue, while others speculated that the driver was trying to avoid a pothole or a deer. However, no official report has been submitted yet. To note, sources close to the production have confirmed that the filming has resumed.

"For sure, long days and nights are the norms in most productions, people are exhausted," the survivor said.

The Chosen One tragedy survivor opens up about fatal crash

Yeray, who plays a miner in the series, revealed that he cannot recollect the fatal crash itself and only remembers gaining consciousness in an ambulance. “I was told that I answered questions but don’t recall doing that,” he said. Post the incident, the actor suffered a concussion and collarbone and shoulder fractures. Yeray added that line producer Rolf Helbig was by his side the whole time as he was taken to a major hospital in the city of La Paz. "I made my statement to the police and I don’t blame the driver or the production,” he told the International outlet, adding that the driver is still in custody as the investigation continues.

Earlier, the giant streaming platform had also issued a statement addressing the tragedy. As per AP, Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar (known professionally as Paco Mufote) died while six others were injured after their van flipped off the road on the Baja California Sur peninsula in a desert area. The statement from Netflix came after the writer of the series, Rick Zazueta accused the streamer, producer, and the director of the venture of poor working conditions on the sets of the American Jesus series adaptation.



IMAGE: Instagram/Unsplash