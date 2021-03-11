Netflix's 'This Beast' To Be Helmed By 'Sons Of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter

Kurt Sutter, who is credited with creations for the hit series "Sons Of Anarchy" and "Mayans MC" will reportedly step into the period fiction space with a Netflix feature film known as "This Beast". The film will mark the full-length-film directorial debut of Kurt Sutter, who, apart from taking up the job of This Beast director, will also be involved with the project in various capacities. The feature presentation, which has been set up in the offices of the streaming giant, will reportedly be written by Sutter and co-produced with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, Dealine reports. Blumhouse Productions has previously backed films such as "Paranormal Activity", "Freaky" and the Jordan Peele-directed "Get Out", amongst others. Read on for more details about "This Beast"

This Beast's cast, story synopsis and the names of crew members attached to it:

The official synopsis of the film that was released by its makers, as per the Deadline report, indicates that the film will be set in an English village, where an elusive and mysterious cryptid caused havoc during the 18th century. The task of neutralising the figure that would simply come to be known as "This Beast" would fall in the laps of a lowly trapper who has vowed that he will end the carnage once and for all.

Furthermore, the official synopsis indicates that although the fall of the beast in question will serve the village at large, it will also bring a personal sense of satisfaction to the trapper, who supposedly has a score to settle with the enigmatic force of nature. The film is essentially going to be a screen adaptation of the legend surrounding "The Beast of Gevaudan', which, Deadline reports, is actually a true story about a mythical beast who made life difficult for the residents of the quaint French village of Gevaudan during the 1760s. As far as details regarding This Beast's cast and crew members are concerned, no details in connection to the same have been revealed as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when made available by the makers.

More about the producers of "This Beast":

Apart from Sutter and Blum, Carla Hacken, who has produced films such as "Hell Or High Water" will also back the film under her Paper Pictures banner. As far as the executive producers of the film are concerned, those positions will be fulfilled by Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Production's Television arm. More details regarding "This Beast" will be shared with the readers as and when made available.