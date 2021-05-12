Netizens Call 'The Protégé' Trailer The "Maggie Q's Version Of John Wick"

The Protégé is an upcoming action thriller movie starring Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is directed by Casino Royale helmer Martin Campbell from a script penned by Richard Wenk. The makers have recently shared the first trailer which has excited fans.

The Protege trailer ignites the fans

Lionsgate has dropped the first full-length The Protégé trailer giving a glimpse of the action-packed movie. It has Maggie Q as Anna, Samuel L. Jackson as Moody, and Micheal Keaton as Rembrandt. The high-octane project shows Anna out on revenge for the killing of her mentor. The video has several fight sequences, including one featuring Maggie and Michael. The Protege release date is set as August 20, 2021. Check out the trailer and a few reactions to it.

Yo, Maggie Q, Sam Jackson, and Michael Keaton together in the same movie by the director of one of the best Bond films ever, Casino Royale?Somebody pinch me, this looks like fun. #TheProtege https://t.co/Aawmtru3es — Nicholas Jennings 🎥 (@NickJennings2k9) May 11, 2021

@MaggieQ and @SamuelLJackson from the studio that brought you John Wick and the Director of Casino Royal, we have #TheProtégé.



I'm definitely signed up to watch this!https://t.co/S90Ls73kQR pic.twitter.com/5TVrVsqxb2 — Articulate Ree:views (@ReelReeViews) May 11, 2021

This is perfectly in my wheelhouse! Hey @Lionsgate I need in on this one! #TheProtege https://t.co/riYYGk0cA1 — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) May 11, 2021

The Protégé centers around Anna, an orphan child rescued by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business. She becomes the world’s most skilled contract killer. One day, Moody is brutally killed. Anna vows to avenge the death of the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival. She gets entangled with an enigmatic killer whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse. Their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE PROTEGE TRAILER

