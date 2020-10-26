Netizens Calls Eion Bailey's Look In ‘Deliver By Christmas’ Similar To Paul Rudd

Eion Bailey is playing the lead role in Hallmark movies and Mysteries’ new Christmas movie Deliver by Christmas. The movie released on October 25 and Twitterati cannot stop pointing out the resemblance between the lead stars. In fact, from pointing out the uncanny resemblance between Eion Bailey and Paul Rudd to complimenting Eion’s jawline to be better than Rudd's, fans have been doing it all.

One of the users also pointed out that he gets confused between Eion Bailey and Paul Rudd after every six months. Some of the users also went on to suggest to make a movie with Eion Bailey and Paul Rudd as brothers. One of the users advised that Bailey would make a great Ant-Man in the multiverse.

Fan reaction to Eion Bailey's look in Deliver By Christmas

Every six months I get Eion Bailey and Paul Rudd mixed up, then shake out of it. — Kevin Palmer (@kevinpalmer) May 18, 2016

I would appreciate a movie with paul rudd and eion bailey as brothers. Like a lot — tony hawk’s moving castle (@voxldon) March 24, 2011

I'm just saying if they don't make an "Ant-Man Multiverse" where Paul Rudd meets Eion Bailey, this whole MCU thing has been a total farce. Send tweet. pic.twitter.com/vWmLturSac — Mikey in Houston (@mikeyinhouston) June 2, 2020

Eion Bailey is Paul Rudd with a far better jawline — Mira (@miraengelbear) October 11, 2015

holy shit. This whole time I thought Eion Bailey was Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/nq3de2G3zT — Benjamin Mc (@mcelroyben13) March 24, 2017

About Deliver by Christmas

Deliver by Christmas is a story about Molly who meets Josh, a widower who recently moved to town with his young son. At the same time, she is charmed by a mysterious client of her bakery whom she's never met in person and doesn't realize that they're one and the same. The movie released on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Deliver by Christmas cast features Eion Bailey and Alvina August in lead roles. The film is directed by Terry Ingram. He is known for his work in films like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004), Blizzard (2003) and Odysseus: Voyage to the Underworld (2008). Deliver by Christmas is written by Mike Mariano.

About Eion Bailey's movies

Eion Bailey gained major prominence with his role in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers and the television drama ER. Bailey was recently featured in the Amazon Studio’s The Last Tycoon. He also co-starred alongside Liev Schreiber in the Showtime series Ray Donovan. Bailey is best known for his role in ABC’s Once Upon a Time as August W. Booth. Eion Bailey has also been lauded by critics for movies like Fight Club, Almost Famous, Center Stage and Mindhunters.

Hallmark's Christmas movie schedule

Jingle Bell Pride ( Saturday, Oct. 24) - Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Chateau Christmas (Sunday, Oct. 25) - Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Christmas With the Darlings (Saturday, Oct. 31) - Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

One Royal Holiday (Sunday, Nov. 1) - Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (Saturday, Nov. 7) - Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

On the 12th Date of Christmas (Sunday, Nov. 8) - Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Christmas in Vienna ( Saturday, Nov. 14) - Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

A Timeless Christmas (Sunday, Nov. 15) - Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

A Nashville Christmas Carol (Saturday, Nov. 21) - Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

The Christmas House (Sunday, Nov. 22) - Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence and Brad Harder

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Tuesday, Nov. 24) - Starring: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

