Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions To Buzz Lightyear's New Hair; "dont Know How To Feel"

The teaser of the movie 'Lightyear' was dropped by the makers and netizens had hilarious reactions to Buzz Lightyear's new hairstyle. Read More.

Image: Instagram/@yodelincowgirl


The teaser trailer of the movie Lightyear was unveiled by the makers early this week on October 27. The movie is a spin-off of Pixar's Toy Story and serves as an origin story for the human space ranger Buzz Lightyear, who inspired the action figure of the same name. Although Tim Allen voiced the character in the earlier movies, Chris Evans has taken over and will be voicing Buzz Lightyear in the movie.

Since the teaser of the movie was released, social media has been in a buzz about the movie and in particular, Buzz Lightyear's new look. Buzz sports the same iconic purple and fluorescent green colour suit but in the film trailer, fans can see his hair instead of the purple patch of the suit covering his head. His hairstyle has caught the eyes of the netizens. Fans have taken to social media to share their hilarious reactions.

Fans can't keep calm after seeing Buzz Lightyears new hairstyle

The teaser trailer of the movie Lightyear was dropped recently and has fans going crazy about Buzz Lightyear's hair reveal. Known for his iconic space suit with working buttons and purple and fluorescent green colour scheme, the character was first introduced in Pixar's 1995 movie Toy Story. However, the new teaser featured Buzz with light brown hair that was never shown in the original Toy Story franchise.

One user took to Twitter and wrote, "what do you mean buzz lightyear has brown hair and isn’t a bald purple man." Another user wrote, "For Halloween Disney, Pixar decided to show the world buzz lightyear with hair… I don’t know how to feel someone help." Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions below-

Chris Evans who will be voting the character had earlier taken to his Instagram and expressed his excitement over the project. Sharing a poster of the movie he wrote, "Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear’. I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling."

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans)

Watch Lightyear teaser here:

