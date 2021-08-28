Netizens React To Benedict Cumberbatch's Wicked Avatar In Teaser Of 'The Power Of The Dog'

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to come up with a new film titled The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch's movie teaser has been unveiled, that shows him in a never-seen-before avatar. The short video comprises of all- Mystery, tension, eeriness along with beautiful shots highlighting the Wester landscape. However, the teaser also show Cumberbatch looking like a menacing man with knack for whistling a haunting tune. Read on to know more.

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog teaser unveiled

In the new teaser, Benedict Cumberbatch is seen in a wicked avatar. The short video ends with a scary note as the filmmakers show a close-up shot of flowers splattered with blood. The teaser of the film has left netizens stunned as they saw Cumberbatch in such a wicked character. A fan commented, "The year is 2021. We are ready (are we ready?) for the force that is Benedict Cumberbatch," while another one wrote, "Benedict looks so interesting in the teaser. Must give it a watch." A netizen chipped in, "Yes, finally! Looking forward to it." Another netizen added, "Damn, now I want my Shepard to look (and sound) like Benedict Cumberbatch." A social media user wrote, "His unkempt look is so contrast to the roses."

His unkempt look is so contrast to the roses…#BenedictCumberbatch in The Power of The Dog pic.twitter.com/gFKyZIJyW2 — JilldarBC (@JilldarB) August 19, 2021

So excited for this. Villain Cumberbatch is back. https://t.co/xjbYqCO9aM — unspoken inquisitor (@unspokeninq) August 23, 2021

The year is 2021. We are ready (are we ready?) for the force that is Benedict Cumberbatch 👏🏼 — Quilloughby stan account (@SmilingBenedict) August 23, 2021

Yes, finally! Looking forward to it😊 — Irina Tcareva (@tavriany) August 23, 2021

Damn, now I want my Shepard to look (and sound) like Benedict Cumberbatch — Kaarne (@Kaarne14) August 27, 2021

Based on a novel with the same title by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog centers around an intimidating rancher, Phil Burbank, and his brother, George. Phil sets out to destroy the interlopers when his brother George ties the knot with a widower and single mother and moves her and her son to the brothers' ranch. The film also features Kirsten Dunst, Smit McPhee, Thomassin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach among others.

Benedict portrays the role of Phil Burbank, while George is played by Plemons and Kirsten Dunst plays the widower and the single mother. Smit McPhee plays Kirsten's son. The Power of Dog is scheduled to release on the online streaming giant, Netflix on December 1, 2021. The film will also be released in several theatres on November 17 this year.

IMAGE: THE POWER OF THE DOG'S INSTAGRAM