Netizens Slam Emmys 2021 As No Actors Of Colour Win Major Awards; Call It 'fake Diversity'

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards held over the weekend failed to impress the audience with regards to its diversity amongst the winners. As per reports white actors ultimately took home all 12 lead and supporting categories across the comedy, drama and limited races at the Emmys 2021. Netizens trended the hashtag #Emmys So White as they expressed disdain over the lack of diversity in Emmys. As per People, white actors swept all 12 lead and supporting acting categories at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Even though there was a diverse field of nominees in nearly every category at the award function, no major awards were presented to actors of colour.

Netflix's British drama series The Crown dominated the drama categories, with the four acting prizes going to Gillian Anderson, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor and Olivia Colman over nominees like Pose star Mj Rodriguez in the lead actress race and the late Michael K. Williams in the supporting actor category. Other categories like comedy, limited series and others also had most of the awards given to actors of colour. In the comedy category, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Hacks star Jean Smart picking up the lead acting win. Sudeikis' costars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won in the supporting races. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet and supporting actors Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson took home awards in the limited series category for their show Mare of Easttown. Drag Queen RuPaul was one of the few people of colour to take home a trophy during Sunday's ceremony, winning for outstanding competition program and becoming the most-awarded person of colour in the history of the Emmys with 11 wins.

Netizens slam Emmys 2021

One user took to Twitter and wrote, "the Emmys is like that tv show you're still watching *just in case* it finally does something different but every year it proves you wrong and does its same old thing again. and again. and again. #EmmysSoWhite." Another user wrote, "If the late, great actor Michael K Williams had been a White actor, @TheEmmys would have bent over backwards to honour him with an award. Such a missed opportunity. Racism continues to haunt the Arts & our nation." Take a look at fans reactions below.

If the late, great actor Michael K Williams had been a White actor, @TheEmmys would have bent over backwards to honor him with an award. Such a missed opportunity. Racism continues to haunt the Arts & our nation. #EmmysSoWhite https://t.co/ckLNvYoBjb pic.twitter.com/76kCNzZRrY — jeruvia (@jeruvia) September 20, 2021

the Emmys is like that tv show you're still watching *just in case* it finally does something different



but every year it proves you wrong and does its same old thing again. and again. and again. #EmmysSoWhite — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) September 20, 2021

lovecraft country won nothing tonight and 98% of the winners were white despite the amount of black talent around #EmmysSoWhite pic.twitter.com/H0SAnQNDxh — ♕ kira 🏳️‍🌈 saw dune! (@lsaacmcavoy) September 20, 2021

50% of tonight's nominees were people of color and Television Academy voters pretty much chose all the white people #EmmysSoWhite #Emmys pic.twitter.com/oTtx1TSxvc — Brandi Brands (@BBrands26) September 20, 2021

Image: Instagram/@televisionacad