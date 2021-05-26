Netizens Slam Leaked 'Powerpuff Girls' Live-action Script, Call It 'the Worst Thing'

For the last few days, social media has been abuzz with the news of a live-action remake of the popular cartoon Powerpuff Girls. However, the Powerpuff Girls live-action script of the pilot episode was allegedly leaked online. After reading the leaked version of the script, the CS’s live-action version of the show is being slammed for being so bad. Netizens have been sharing their views about the script and it seems like the fans of the popular cartoon are not in to see what they have read in this leaked Powerpuff Girls live-action script.

The CW is currently working on various projects and has also made a number of announcements for CW's shows. However, there was not much to be known about the CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action remake. Despite being talked about on the internet, there was little to be known about the highly anticipated project. An allegedly leaked script on the internet became a hot topic on social media as a lot of people think that they are better off without the remake after reading the leaked script. According to the fans, Powerpuff Girls live-action script. People slammed the script as it featured several controversial scenes like the trio talking about sharing each other's nude photos, walking in on each other while they were getting intimate with someone and many more such events.

A lot of the fans demanded that the makers should fire everyone working on this script and just start over. Another fan called the leaked script ‘the worst thing’ that he has read this month. The leaked pilot script featured various pop culture references. Some of the fans also questioned this script being real and said, “If it's real, I am flabbergasted. These people have professional jobs in writing. On a show that was almost greenlit.” Another section of the netizens had hilarious reactions to this Powerpuff Girls live-action script of the pilot episode. One such user thanked CW's Powerpuff Girls for making her realise that she is good at writing while another fan shared, “this cannot POSSIBLY be real” Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the allegedly leaked CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action script.

Makers decide to rework the pilot episode

According to a report by Deadline, CW has confirmed that the CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action adaptation is being reimagined. CW’s Mark Pedowitz shared that the reason they do pilots is sometimes things miss. He also talked about the current pilot and said that this was just a miss. The upcoming show is written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley. It is based on the original Cartoon Network animated series by Craig McCracken. Powerpuff Girls live-action remake follows Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault) who used to be superheroes of America in their childhood. They are now disillusioned youngsters in their 20s who resent having lost their childhood to fighting crime.

Image: Dove Cameron Instagram

