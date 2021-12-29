Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the much-awaited films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several fans had been awaiting the release of the Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer. The film hit the big screens in mid-December and there are a few fans who still haven't watched it and were in for a rude surprise when the reality star, Kim Kardashian shared crucial parts of the film on social media. Several netizens online were upset at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and expressed their feelings about the same on Twitter.

Netizens upset as Kim Kardashian posts Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers online

Kim Kardashian shared glimpses of the climactic third act of Spider-Man: No Way Home on her Instagram account, on which she has 274 Million followers. The star received backlash about her stories and deleted them immediately. Several MCU fans headed to Twitter and expressed how they felt about getting spoilers from Kim Kardashian's Instagram account.

A netizen posted a hilarious meme and wrote, "Kim Kardashian casually posting spider man no way home spoilers on her story". A Twitter user also joked about Marvels' Kevin Feige pointing a gun at Kim for giving her fans spoilers. A fan also posted a GIF of an angry man and wrote, "How I go watch Kim Kardashian story and see a BIG spider man spoiler." A fan also mentioned they muted all the social media pages from where they could possibly get spoilers about the film, and never expected to get one from Kardashian's social media account. A fan also noted that the reality star possible spoilt the film for millions of her followers, while another explained, "What did I ever do to you??"

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been having an impressive run at the box office and recently hit the $ 1 Billion mark. The film became the first in the COVID era to reach the milestone and has also been doing exceedingly well in India. The film hit the Indian big screens a day before its global release and is slowly inching towards the Rs 200-crore mark.

