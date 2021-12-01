Netizens Want To Stop Will And Jada-Pinkett Smith's Interviews; Start A Petition

American actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have gotten into a pickle with netizens due to their tendency to get too candid about their personal lives in public. The duo and their kids, Jaden, Willow and Trey, feature in the talk show Red Table Talk which created a platform for the family to open up about a range of topics that were left undiscussed. However, the internet is setting its foot down as they started a petition to stop interviewing the Smiths.

Petition to 'stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith'

The petition was posted on the popular website Change.Org with the title ‘Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith'. The petition has the target of achieving 5000 signatures in a bid to gain popularity on mainstream news and make more people aware of the petition. It has received over 2500 signatures since it started.

Moreover, many netizens took to their social media to echo the petition's sentiments as one user wrote, ''I'll sign a Petition you can't turn on the TV W/O something airing about them it's annoying to be Bombarded with their family issues & they've replaced the Kardashians as the biggest jokes'' while another user wrote, ''There is a petition being signed for the interviewing of Jada and Will Smith to stop and I fully support it bc I just don’t wanna see their life and marital problems on my feed''. Many were also asking for the link to the petition.

Gotta start a petition to have Will Smith and everyone in his family to take a vow of silence. — DuffJuice (@DuffJuice30) November 23, 2021

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are giving me flashbacks to when my mom and stepdad dumped all their problems on me and my sisters instead of getting divorced like goddamn adults — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 28, 2021

everything i have learned about will and jada smith has been against my will — viking (@notviking) November 23, 2021

A look at Will and Jada Smith's candidness

Jada Pinkett Smith has been an open book about the trials and tribulations of her marriage with Will Smith along with topics ranging from infidelity, addiction, surgeries and more. Will Smith, on the other hand, once confessed on a US radio show The Breakfast Club that he was very jealous of his wife's friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

He also told People Magazine that he fell in love with his Six Degrees of Separation co-star Stockard Channing whilst being married to his first wife. The seasoned actor is also candid about his life on his official Youtube channel which has almost 10 million subscribers.

Image: AP