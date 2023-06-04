Last Updated:

Never Have I Ever Cast Attends The Premiere Of Show's Final Season In Style

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewinson, Darren Barnet and several other members from Never Have I Ever attend the S4 premiere.

| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Image: @katiepaterow/Twitter

Netflix hosted the premiere of Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season in  Los Angeles. The star cast including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, and others attended the event in style. 

Image: @katiepaterow/Twitter

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewinson, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, and  Lee Rodriguez, who play a bunch of high schoolers  in the show, flaunted their best looks at the premiere. 

Image: @katiepaterow/Twitter

The teen boys who form a triangle in Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi's love story pose for the cameras together in all smiles. The trio looked incredible. 

Image: @katiepaterow/Twitter

Jaren Lewinson and Darren Barnet were captured sharing a hilarious candid moment at the premiere of Never Have I Ever. Jaren was seen using a portable hand fan on Darren. 

Image: @katiepaterow/Twitter

As Mindy Kaling skipped the premiere, an old photo from previous season star cast started making the rounds on the internet to fill in her absence. 

Image: @celebfashionnnn/Twitter

The Vishwakumar family looked adorable during the season 4 premiere. While Maitreyi donned a golden princess gown, Poorna Jagannathan wore a black cut-out dress.

Image: @celebfashionnnn/Twitter

The Never Have I Ever best friends came together for the screening event at Regency Village. While Ramona wore a silver cutout dress, Lee Rodriguez opted for a Barbie pink outfit. 

Image: @celebfashionnnn/Twitter

Maitreyi aka Devi posed at the after-party with her first love interest from the show. The actress looked stunning in her silver ensemble with a cinched waist. 

Image: @celebfashionnnn/Twitter

Maitreyi also posed with Jaren and brought their on-screen love to the season four premiere after-party. 

Image: @celebfashionnnn/Twitter

BFFs forever! The girl gang from the show made head turns even at the after-party with their amazing on-screen chemistry. 

