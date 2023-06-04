Never Have I Ever Cast Attends The Premiere Of Show's Final Season In Style

Quick links:
Netflix hosted the premiere of Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season in Los Angeles. The star cast including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, and others attended the event in style.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewinson, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez, who play a bunch of high schoolers in the show, flaunted their best looks at the premiere.
The teen boys who form a triangle in Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi's love story pose for the cameras together in all smiles. The trio looked incredible.
Jaren Lewinson and Darren Barnet were captured sharing a hilarious candid moment at the premiere of Never Have I Ever. Jaren was seen using a portable hand fan on Darren.
As Mindy Kaling skipped the premiere, an old photo from previous season star cast started making the rounds on the internet to fill in her absence.
The Vishwakumar family looked adorable during the season 4 premiere. While Maitreyi donned a golden princess gown, Poorna Jagannathan wore a black cut-out dress.
The Never Have I Ever best friends came together for the screening event at Regency Village. While Ramona wore a silver cutout dress, Lee Rodriguez opted for a Barbie pink outfit.
Maitreyi aka Devi posed at the after-party with her first love interest from the show. The actress looked stunning in her silver ensemble with a cinched waist.
Maitreyi also posed with Jaren and brought their on-screen love to the season four premiere after-party.