Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer Dropped To Channing Tatum's BTS Pic: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place in Hollywood today. From the release of the Never Have I Ever Season 2 trailer to Channing Tatum sharing BTS picture from his upcoming film The Lost City of D, many events made headlines on June 18, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Never Have I Ever Season 2 trailer dropped

Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram to drop the trailer of the second season of the coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever. In the trailer, Devi fancies two boyfriends. But she starts getting insecure when another Indian girl seeks admission in her class. The second season will be available for streaming on July 15, 2021.

Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie’s BTS pic

Channing took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from his time on the sets of his upcoming movie The Lost City of D. In the picture, he was wearing a white teeshirt and was covered in blood which hinted at an action-packed sequence in the movie. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “They have incredible bbq on set. #lostcityofd.”

Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend Matthew Vorce’s apology

Matthew Vorce took to his Instagram story to write a lengthy apology note regarding the racist remarks. He wrote that he apologises for the racist remarks he used in the past on his social media. He also wrote that the language he used was ‘hurtful and irresponsible’. He also added that he will not use this language again.

The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter announces pregnancy

Kaitlynn Carter took to her Instagram to share a photo of her boyfriend Kristopher Brock’s silhouette to announce her pregnancy. Her baby bump was evident in the photo and she captioned it using a black heart emoji. Kaitlynn and Kristopher have been dating for over a year.

Scott Disick defend Khloe Kardashian

Khloe took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures sitting inside her swanky car. He wore a blue printed bodysuit in the pictures. One of the Instagram holders commented on the post by asking ‘Who is she?’ To this, Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick hit back and wrote, “Who isn’t she? That’s the question’.

Image: STILL FROM NEVER HAVE I EVER 2 TRAILER and CHANNING TATUM'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.