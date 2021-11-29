New Character Posters From Gong Yoo Starrer Space Thriller 'The Silent Sea' Out; See Pics

After his brief yet memorable stint in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game, actor Gong Yoo is all set to take his audience on another thrilling journey and this time, the destination is the moon. The hype around his upcoming space thriller The Silent Sea has now intensified with the makers dropping new exciting character posters of the cast. The posters were enough to share a glimpse into the ambitious astronauts committed to their mission.

'The Silent Sea' new character posters

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Netflix Korea unveiled five enthralling posters featuring the astronauts from The Silent Sea. The posters were shared with an intriguing caption that read 'Two people who foretell a cosmic-level epic with only their facial expressions. 'Sea of Silence' only on Netflix on December 24th.' and 'Ready to capture the minds of sci-fi mystery thriller enthusiasts.'.

The new character posters featured Trian To Busan star Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, and Lee Mu-saeng. All the actors held a stern yet resolute expression foreshadowing their unwavering bravery in the desolate and unchartered terrain of outer space. The posters have surely fueled the anticipation of the K Drama lovers considering their positive comments and responses.

More on The Silent Seo

Set in 2075, the drama shows the aftermath of desertification of the planet leaving the citizens with a shortage of natural supplies like food and water. In a bid to save humanity, a research team consisting of team leader Han Yoon-jae, head engineer Captain Ryoo Tae-seok, chief of Resource Group of Aviation Administration Heo Sung-tae, head of the security team Lee Moo-saeng and astrobiologist Bae Doona are assigned to collect a sample from an abandoned space station on the moon.

Promising a thrilling space journey mixed with the daunting experience of treading into the unknown territory with the responsibility to save the human race, The Silent Sea already has several netizens hooked to the show ahead of its premiere. The trailer of the show was also dropped with the caption, ''If their mission was to get us hyped, consider it a resounding success. Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, and Lee Mu-saeng are taking us to the moon in THE SILENT SEA. Get ready to blast off December 24. Only on Netflix.''

Image: Instagram/@theswoonnetflix