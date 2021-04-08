New 'Cruella' Trailer Highlights Battle Between 2 Disney Villains In The World Of Fashion

Cruella cast has Academy Award-winner Emma Stone in the titular role as Estella “Cruella” de Vil with two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman. The first trailer and posters received praises from the viewers. Now, the makers have shared the second look of the film.

Cruella trailer 2 shows the two Disney villains facing off in the fashion world

Disney has released a brand-new Cruella Trailer giving a glimpse into the film. It starts with the titular character working under Baroness von Hellman, the head of a prestigious fashion house.

Emma Stone is seen doing a bit of action in the video, that too while wearing heels. It seems like Cruella takes on herself to destroy Hellman and become the top fashion icon. Three Dalmatian dogs also make an appearance and are stolen by Cruella, hinting at her future. The movie is scheduled to release on May 28, in theatres and on Disney+ with premier access, along with an additional fee. Check out the latest Cruella trailer below.

New Cruella Poster

Official Cruella plot

The film is about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas' most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella”, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly Haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella. READ | 'Cruella' starring Emma Stone to hit theatres & Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously

Cruella cast includes Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, and Emily Beecham. It is an upcoming live-action crime comedy film based on the character, introduced in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and then in 1961 Walt Disney animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie.

Promo Image Source: Walt Disney Studios YouTube