Ahead of the release of Eternals on Friday, November 5, makers had a surprise in store for the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the film. Marvel Studios India took to Instagram and shared a new video from the film that showed actor Kumail Nanjilani dancing like a Bollywood star at a massive movie set with a female actor.

In the clip, he is seen wearing a blue sherwani while his female co-actor is seen in a pink outfit trying to match up to his steps. The two are seen dancing on a peppy beat track with lyrics in English. The official page of the studios shared the picture and wrote, “Bollywood | Marvel Studios' Eternals. We’re now in Phase 4, Kingo Cinematic Universe #KCU…Watch Marvel Studios' #Eternals only IN CINEMAS on November 5! Book your tickets now - Link in bio.”

Here's why Indian fans are unhappy with a new video from Eternals?

However, going by the comments sections, it seems that a large chunk of the fans was clearly not impressed by the video. They were unhappy about the comparison made in the clip. One of the users wrote that watching a Bollywood song in English is like watching a dubbed Hindi movie. Another user wrote, “This Diwali is going to be awesome,” while a third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Krrish, Shaktiman ko bhi invitation mila hoga frr why Marvel ?.” Another disheartened fan wrote, “Sach me Bollywood ko isse zayada kisine bhii cringe way me nehi dikhaya.”

In the scene, Kumail's Kingo is playing Ikarus in a Hindi movie called Dastan-e-Ikarus. However, the real Ikarus, played by Richard Madden, comes visiting and asks him to join the rest of the Eternals again in their fight against the Deviants. The clip also features Indian actor Harish Patel, who plays Kingo's assistant, Karun. He, however, has known Kingo's superhero secret for 50 years. All set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021, Eternals will be released across the world in countries like India, USA, UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, USA, Indonesia, and others. Apart from that, the film has already been released in countries like UAE, Thailand, and Singapore on November 4, 2021.

Featuring actors like Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, and others, Eternals is a multi-star film based on superheroes coming together to defend the world's biggest threat, The Deviants. The film was premiered in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021, and is all set to release theatrically across the world.

