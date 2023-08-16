New Girl Star Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Get Engaged After Dating For 4 Years

Zooey Deschanel, who rose to fame with New Girl, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Scott on August 13. Jonathan is known for his stint on the reality television show Property Brother. The two had been dating for the past four years.

Zooey Deschanel is known for the Fox show New Girl.

The show first premiered in 2011 and ran till 2018 with over 145 episodes.

Zooey Deschanel announces engagement

Zooey took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and announced her engagement with Jonathan Scott. The actress shared an photo of herself and her fiancee. She was seen flaunting her engagement ring in the post. Her sparkler has little pink stones flanking three huge stones in a flower motif that are set in different colours. Zooey’s caption read, “Forever starts now!!!”

(Zooey Deschanel announces her engagement with Jonathan Scott on Tuesday | Image: Instagram)

Jonathan proposed the 500 Days of Summer star during a trip to Scotland with his family. The couple first met in August 2019, while recording an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. It included Zooey's sister Emily Deschanel, and Jonathan's twin and HGTV costar, Drew.

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott moved in together in 2020

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the quartet went out to sing karaoke together in L.A. on their own. In September 2019, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scottwere were first seen holding hands while out on a dinner date. Later that month, they made it official by attending a Dancing with the Stars shoot and kissing in the front row.

The couple quarantined together during the Covid-19 outbreak and bought their "dream home" for $9.5 million in 2020. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom Georgian revival house required two years of work. The couple was ultimately ready to move in just before Thanksgiving in 2022.