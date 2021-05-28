New Jungle Cruise Trailer Puts Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Against The German Army

Jungle Cruise cast has Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. It is an upcoming Disney fantasy adventure film. The project has been on halt for quite a long time. Now, the makers have dropped a brand-new trailer of the movie.

New Jungle Cruise Trailer out

The Walt Disney Studios has shared the second trailer of Jungle Cruise giving a fresh glimpse into the film. It starts with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Lily Houghton and Frank Wolff, respectively, fighting some goons. Taking the story back, it shows that Dr. Lily, along with her brother, is in search of a magical tree that can cure anything. She needs riverboat captain Frank's help to find the tree that can change medicine forever.

The team leaves on their journey with the funny banter between the two leads. They battle undead mystical creatures who want to kill them and can easily do it. Frank and Lily go one-on-one against creepy beings, and also a cheetah. In the end, they come across the German army who is also looking for the magical tree. The German army has a well-equipped submarine and fires a torpedo towards the antagonists' ship. Jungle Cruise release date is set for July 30, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ with premier access that requires an additional fee. Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. The screenplay is written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, from a story by John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Ficarra, and Requa. The plot takes place during the early 20th century when a riverboat captain named Frank gets a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is said to have healing powers. The trio had to battle dangerous wild animals and a rival German group. The cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Andy Nyman, Quim Gutiérrez, Dani Rovira, Veronica Falcón, and Simone Lockhart in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JUNGLE CRUISE TRAILER

