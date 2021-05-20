New Loki Trailer Proves That Even 'God Of Mischief' Has To Face A Judge Eventually

Since the very onset of his character, Loki has repeatedly proved why he deserves the title ‘God Of Mischief’. He cannot stop himself when it comes to creating chaos and yet he is one of the most morally ambiguous characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While many fans assumed Loki's death at the start of Avengers: Infinity War would be the end of his MCU storyline, Endgame set the stage for his return. Although little is known regarding Loki's standalone series, it is anticipated to be a unique Marvel series since it stars a villain in the lead role.

As the Loki release date draws closer, here is a new trailer

The new Loki trailer that was released by MCU shows that despite finding forgiveness by The Avengers, Loki has to finally face justice for all the crimes he has committed. He is being held accountable for every word that has ever come out of his mouth and every action he has performed. He is being called in to be punished for his crimes, and as a starter, he is being ordered to right the wrongs he has created. The new trailer shows that Loki is once again thrown smack centre into an environment of chaos, but for once he has not created the chaos, but it is a result of his actions.

The TVA as shown in the trailer, despite its outward appearance, seems to be a sinister place where people are incinerated when they do not follow orders. A place that can even make Tom Hiddleston’s Loki flinch in fear. As for what the TVA or the Time Variance Authority is, it is a regulatory system that stops time-related crimes from occurring to preserve the world. Loki has thrown the TVA's timeline into disarray, as seen in the trailer, and must return to right the wrong. Considering his colourful history as a nefarious backstabber, no one seems to trust him, so he'll be thrust into this crazy world with little to no direction - and no protection.

The arrival of the TVA heralds the launch of a slew of new characters to the series, including Miss Minutes, the team's animated mascot. Marvel Studios now provides a proper first look in a newly-released spot for the show, which is prominently displayed in Loki's latest one-sheet. The clock, as seen in the video, serves as the TVA's mascot, featuring in the welcome note and subsequent prompts. It provides briefings to those who have been detained by the agency on what to anticipate as they proceed through the process. However, it's unclear if Miss Minutes' involvement in Loki is limited to that or she will be doing more.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOKI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.