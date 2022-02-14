New 'Moon Knight' Poster From Marvel Features Mark Spector & His Alter Ego; Check Teaser

Marvel Studios is all set to welcome a new superhero, Moon Knight, in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moon Knight will mark the fifth series in the MCU after Hawkeye, which was released by the end of last year. While the series is over a month away from arriving on the OTT platform Disney+, its makers are keeping the audience entertained with regular updates and new posters. Marvel Studios recently gave a glimpse of Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector and his alter ego in the new poster.

Taking to their official social media handles, Marvel Studios recently unveiled a brand new poster of the upcoming series Moon Knight. The poster saw half and half faces of Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector and Moon Knight. He gave an intense look and it seemed as if it was a still from Marc Spector that was turning into Moon Knight. The intriguing poster hinted at the intense storyline of the upcoming show.

The makers of the show also released a new teaser featuring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and Ethan Hawke as the lead antagonist Arthur Harrow. the teaser saw how Marc Spector goes through some difficulties as he cannot suspect if he is sleeping or awake. The teaser further sees Arthur Harrow telling Spector there is chaos in him. While Harrow's spell throws lighting from a pyramid to the clouds, Spector is seen turning into Moon Knight, an Egyptian mummy-like superhero. Along with the teaser, the makers also posted some stills from the upcoming series.

Moon Knight trailer

Last month, Marvel Studios released the much-intriguing trailer of the upcoming series. The trailer revealed Marc Spector suffers from a dissociative identity disorder and calls himself Steven. He is also stunned when someone addresses him as Marc. It further shows Arthur Harrow and how he has a large group of people following him. The trailer hinted at how the series is set against the backdrop of a modern and ancient Egypt. The series will release on March 30, 2022.

Details about Moon Knight

Marc Spector is a former CIA agent, who is saved by the Moon God Khonshu during a mission. He later emerges as the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth. His avatar Moon Knight is one of the most fierce superheroes of Marvel.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios